Research Analysts Set Expectations for Booking Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) – Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Booking in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Khan now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $29.19 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $28.85.

Get Booking alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BKNG. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Booking in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,416.38.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,327.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $95.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,385.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,167.48. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $1,303.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,444,932,000 after purchasing an additional 100,538 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,825,000 after purchasing an additional 179,196 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $901,810,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 363,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,997,000 after purchasing an additional 54,743 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 336,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.