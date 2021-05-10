Research Analysts Set Expectations for Stelco Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:STL)

Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL) – Research analysts at Cormark boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stelco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will earn $4.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.33. Cormark also issued estimates for Stelco’s Q3 2021 earnings at $5.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $15.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

Stelco (TSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$424.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$489.50 million.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of Stelco from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 18th.

Stelco has a twelve month low of C$21.00 and a twelve month high of C$26.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th.

