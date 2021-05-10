Research Analysts Set Expectations for Umpqua Holdings Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Umpqua in a report issued on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. Wedbush also issued estimates for Umpqua’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

UMPQ has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.36.

Umpqua stock opened at $19.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Umpqua has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $19.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.16 and its 200 day moving average is $16.09.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $330.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMPQ. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Umpqua in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Umpqua in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Umpqua in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Umpqua by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.50%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

