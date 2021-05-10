Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May, 10th (ACN, AIBRF, APP, AX.UN, BFAM, BKRIY, CAR, CENTA, CTSH, FB)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, May 10th:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $305.00 price target on the stock.

AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP)

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of. The firm issued a buy rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a sector perform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$11.00 price target on the stock.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at CIBC. The firm currently has a C$12.00 target price on the stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $170.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $88.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Avis Budget's ability to cater to a wide range of mobility demands helps it expand and strengthen global foothold through organic growth. It operates through distinct global brands that focus on different market segments and complement other brands in their respective regional markets. The company’s fleet expansion and technology enhancement initiatives are likely to enhance its offerings. Partly due to these positives, the stock price has increased over the past year. However, the company faces intense competition from other players in terms of pricing in the vehicle rental industry. Pricing pressure in the international business is weighing on the company's revenue per day. The company's rental business experiences seasonal variations. The company has no plan to pay cash dividends on common stock. High debt remains a concern.”

Truist started coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA). The firm issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $79.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cognizant reported strong first-quarter 2021 results, which reflected robust performance across segments including Healthcare as well as Communications, Media and Technology. Steady growth in manufacturing, logistics, energy and utilities clients offset weakness in retail and consumer goods, and travel and hospitality clients. Moreover, acquisitions have strengthened the company’s digital capabilities, clientele and international prospects. The company is witnessing strength in high quality, lower cost technology services including cloud and digital engineering services, and increased demand for interactive, IoT and analytics solutions. However, lackluster spending by large banks and ongoing stiff competition in the IT services market are concerns. Notably, shares have underperformed the industry in the year-to-date period.”

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at CIBC. CIBC currently has a C$56.00 target price on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at CIBC. The firm currently has a C$18.00 target price on the stock.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $70.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kellogg has outpaced the industry in the past three months. The company has been benefiting from increased demand for packaged food products amid the pandemic-led stockpiling. Such trends helped the company retain its organic sales trend in first-quarter 2021, wherein both earnings and sales advanced year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Notably, the company’s emerging market performance has been impressive even amid such tough times. Further, Kellogg’s brand strength, especially in Pringles, has been a driver. However, the company’s away-from-home channels have seen sharp declines amid the pandemic due to limitations and shutdowns. Also, input cost inflation and high COVID-19 costs, along with increased brand investments, pose threats to margins. Nonetheless, management’s raised view for 2021 instils optimism.”

Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT). Tigress Financial issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $48.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of The New York Times Company have underperformed the industry so far in the year. The company has long been struggling with declining print readership and advertising revenues. Readers’ inclination toward digital content has made the newspaper industry’s print-advertising model increasingly redundant. During first-quarter 2021, total advertising revenues slid 8.5%, while print advertising revenues fell 32%. Nonetheless, digital advertising revenues were impressive on higher direct-sold advertising, including traditional display and podcasts. Management projects digital advertising revenues for the second quarter to increase about 70-75%. The company’s business model with greater emphasis on subscription revenues and lower dependency on traditional advertising revenues as well as sturdy balance sheet appear encouraging.”

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sally Beauty has outpaced the industry in the past three months. The company is focused on augmenting its online business amid the pandemic. Notably, Sally Beauty’s global e-commerce sales surged 56% year over year in second-quarter fiscal 2021. Also, the company is on track with its Transformation Plan to improve customers’ experience, strengthen e-commerce capacities, curtail costs and enhance retail fundamentals. Apart from these, Sally Beauty intends to strengthen its business on the back of strategic acquisitions. However, Sally Beauty is battling with escalated SG&A expenses. The company’s SG&A expenses, including COVID-19 related net costs, increased $7.8 million in the quarter. In its last earnings call, management highlighted that for the second half of 2021, it expects SG&A dollars to increase year over year.”

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Tucows (TSE:TC) (NYSE:TCX) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at CIBC. They currently have a C$70.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Takkt (ETR:TTK) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

