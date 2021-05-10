Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Eversource Energy (ES)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES):

5/6/2021 – Eversource Energy was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Eversource Energy was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/27/2021 – Eversource Energy had its “sector weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp.

4/26/2021 – Eversource Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $87.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Eversource Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $81.00 to $89.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Eversource Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Williams Capital.

4/14/2021 – Eversource Energy is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Eversource Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $80.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE ES traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,766,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,761. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.58. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $73.61 and a 52 week high of $96.66. The stock has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,649,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,740,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,107 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 25,533,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,208,906,000 after buying an additional 939,501 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,959,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $602,080,000 after purchasing an additional 30,701 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,636,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,061,000 after purchasing an additional 22,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $235,467,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

