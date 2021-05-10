Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Eversource Energy (ES)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES):
- 5/6/2021 – Eversource Energy was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/30/2021 – Eversource Energy was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 4/27/2021 – Eversource Energy had its “sector weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp.
- 4/23/2021 – Eversource Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Williams Capital.
- 4/8/2021 – Eversource Energy is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/25/2021 – Eversource Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $80.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/19/2021 – Eversource Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $80.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
NYSE ES traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,766,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,761. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.58. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $73.61 and a 52 week high of $96.66. The stock has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28.
Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,649,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,740,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,107 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 25,533,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,208,906,000 after buying an additional 939,501 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,959,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $602,080,000 after purchasing an additional 30,701 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,636,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,061,000 after purchasing an additional 22,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $235,467,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.
