Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Range Resources (RRC)

4/29/2021 – Range Resources had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

4/27/2021 – Range Resources had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank.

4/23/2021 – Range Resources was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/20/2021 – Range Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $13.00 to $11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Range Resources is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Range Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $7.50 to $10.50.

3/17/2021 – Range Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $8.50 to $11.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Range Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $9.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Range Resources had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

RRC stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,209,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,585,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Range Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $11.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.78.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 125.90%. The business had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Range Resources by 172.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

