Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Warner Music Group (WMG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Warner Music Group (NASDAQ: WMG):

5/6/2021 – Warner Music Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Warner Music Group Corp is a music-based content company. It operating segment consist Recorded Music and Music Publishing. Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists. Music Publishing segment owns and acquires rights. The company operates principally in the United States, the United Kingdom and internationally. Warner Music Group Corp is based in New York. “

5/5/2021 – Warner Music Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Warner Music Group is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Warner Music Group is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Warner Music Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Warner Music Group Corp is a music-based content company. It operating segment consist Recorded Music and Music Publishing. Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists. Music Publishing segment owns and acquires rights. The company operates principally in the United States, the United Kingdom and internationally. Warner Music Group Corp is based in New York. “

3/24/2021 – Warner Music Group is now covered by analysts at Redburn Partners. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Warner Music Group is now covered by analysts at Redburn Partners. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

WMG traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.74. 820,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,705. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.46. Warner Music Group Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61.

Get Warner Music Group Corp alerts:

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%.

In other Warner Music Group news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,735,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $181,116,657.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Max Lousada sold 484,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $16,108,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMG. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,578,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241,602 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,265,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,381 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,624,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,349,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,242,000 after purchasing an additional 598,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 4,370,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,019,000 after purchasing an additional 570,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

Read More: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.