Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Argus raised Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.90.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $69.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $48.09 and a fifty-two week high of $71.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.51.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 65,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $3,967,433.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,100,960.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Chan Shear sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $168,437.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,749,191.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 707,733 shares of company stock valued at $45,575,826. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,006,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 174.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 208,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 132,484 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.