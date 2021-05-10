Reviewing The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA) & Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV)

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA) and Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Get The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund alerts:

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apollo Investment has a beta of 2, indicating that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund and Apollo Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A Apollo Investment 1 3 1 0 2.00

Apollo Investment has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential downside of 39.35%. Given Apollo Investment’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Apollo Investment is more favorable than The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund.

Profitability

This table compares The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund and Apollo Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund N/A N/A N/A Apollo Investment -43.98% 12.35% 4.60%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund and Apollo Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Apollo Investment $276.92 million 3.50 -$116.06 million $2.16 6.87

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Apollo Investment.

Dividends

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.9%. Apollo Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. Apollo Investment pays out 57.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.5% of Apollo Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Apollo Investment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Apollo Investment beats The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Company Profile

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc. The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. was formed on March 10, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products. It prefers to invest in warrants, makes equity co-investments, and may also invest in cash equivalents, U.S. government securities, high-quality debt investments that mature in one year or less, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, non-U.S. investments, or securities of public companies that are not thinly traded. It also focuses on other investments such as collateralized loan obligations and credit-linked notes. The fund typically invests in building materials, business services, cable television, chemicals, consumer products, direct marketing, distribution, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media, publishing, retail and transportation. It primarily invests between $20 million and $250 million in its portfolio companies. The fund seeks to make investments with stated maturities of five to 10 years.

Receive News & Ratings for The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.