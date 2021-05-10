Revlon (NYSE:REV) Shares Gap Down to $11.17

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.17, but opened at $10.76. Revlon shares last traded at $10.67, with a volume of 1,250 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.71.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $626.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Revlon, Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Revlon by 257.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 15,305 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Revlon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $523,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revlon by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 404,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 72,196 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Revlon by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Revlon in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revlon Company Profile (NYSE:REV)

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

