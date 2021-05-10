REVV (REVV) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.35 Million

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 10th. One REVV coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000447 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, REVV has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. REVV has a total market cap of $69.06 million and approximately $5.35 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.49 or 0.00083725 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00018662 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00063704 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.92 or 0.00106123 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.13 or 0.00780124 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00052153 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,908.64 or 0.08841088 BTC.

About REVV

REVV (REVV) is a coin. Its launch date was September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime . The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com . REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

