RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Increased to $800.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $600.00 to $800.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.23% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

RH has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of RH from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of RH from $562.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on RH from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush increased their target price on RH from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on RH from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $523.78.

RH stock opened at $706.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $616.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $494.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.67, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.83. RH has a 52 week low of $138.42 and a 52 week high of $733.05.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. RH had a return on equity of 354.62% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $812.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that RH will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in RH by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in RH by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in RH by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in RH by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of RH by 1.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

