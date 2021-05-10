Richard White Sells 213,750 Shares of WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) Stock

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) insider Richard White sold 213,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$30.18 ($21.56), for a total transaction of A$6,450,975.00 ($4,607,839.29).

Richard White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 29th, Richard White sold 136,887 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$31.12 ($22.23), for a total transaction of A$4,259,923.44 ($3,042,802.46).

On Friday, April 23rd, Richard White sold 158,431 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$31.22 ($22.30), for a total transaction of A$4,946,215.82 ($3,533,011.30).

On Friday, April 16th, Richard White sold 155,489 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$31.83 ($22.74), for a total transaction of A$4,949,214.87 ($3,535,153.48).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.01.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.027 per share. This is a positive change from WiseTech Global’s previous Interim dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. WiseTech Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.87%.

WiseTech Global Company Profile

WiseTech Global Limited provides software solutions to the logistics industry in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company develops, sells, and implements software solutions that enable logistics service providers to facilitate the movement and storage of goods and information.

