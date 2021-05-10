Richard White Sells 213,750 Shares of WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) Stock

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) insider Richard White sold 213,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$30.18 ($21.56), for a total transaction of A$6,450,975.00 ($4,607,839.29).
Richard White also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 29th, Richard White sold 136,887 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$31.12 ($22.23), for a total transaction of A$4,259,923.44 ($3,042,802.46).
- On Friday, April 23rd, Richard White sold 158,431 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$31.22 ($22.30), for a total transaction of A$4,946,215.82 ($3,533,011.30).
- On Friday, April 16th, Richard White sold 155,489 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$31.83 ($22.74), for a total transaction of A$4,949,214.87 ($3,535,153.48).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.01.
WiseTech Global Company Profile
WiseTech Global Limited provides software solutions to the logistics industry in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company develops, sells, and implements software solutions that enable logistics service providers to facilitate the movement and storage of goods and information.
