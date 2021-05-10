Rick M. Mcconnell Sells 14,920 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,920 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $1,645,676.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $111.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,043,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.74. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.64 and a 1-year high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $842.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,531 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $101,263,000 after buying an additional 26,437 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,270,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $2,581,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,477 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AKAM. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

