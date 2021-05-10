Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $81.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.06 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 26.25% and a negative return on equity of 44.96%.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of NASDAQ RIGL opened at $3.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.15 million, a PE ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.58 and its 200-day moving average is $3.53.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,603,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,203,000 after buying an additional 109,743 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 91.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 18,829 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,023,000. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.