RING X PLATFORM Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.98 Million (RINGX)

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. RING X PLATFORM has a total market capitalization of $27.08 million and $4.98 million worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RING X PLATFORM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000221 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, RING X PLATFORM has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.46 or 0.00083389 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00018688 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00064109 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.09 or 0.00106062 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.46 or 0.00779851 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00052070 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,933.43 or 0.08855443 BTC.

RING X PLATFORM Profile

RING X PLATFORM is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 452,372,597 coins and its circulating supply is 220,124,009 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing . RING X PLATFORM’s official website is ringx.io . The official message board for RING X PLATFORM is medium.com/@ringplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

