Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Gap Up to $93.17

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $93.17, but opened at $96.35. Rio Tinto Group shares last traded at $94.96, with a volume of 126,862 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. DZ Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.66 and a 200 day moving average of $76.65. The firm has a market cap of $117.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 97.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1,280.0% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 345 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 209.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 208.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 419 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

