Ripio Credit Network Price Down 19.1% Over Last 7 Days (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $64.82 million and $1.21 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 19.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00020238 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00042517 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000072 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Coin Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

