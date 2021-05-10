Rise (RISE) Price Up 15.8% Over Last Week

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 10th. One Rise coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Rise has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and $30,655.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rise has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00016465 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003538 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00005170 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00060067 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00069550 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Rise Profile

Rise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 177,612,923 coins. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official website is rise.vision . The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Rise Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

