Ritocoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $131.00 (RITO)

Ritocoin (CURRENCY:RITO) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Over the last week, Ritocoin has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. One Ritocoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Ritocoin has a market capitalization of $678,072.50 and $131.00 worth of Ritocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ritocoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $402.84 or 0.00725592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00065282 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 126.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.68 or 0.00244384 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003672 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $648.69 or 0.01168421 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00030753 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $401.34 or 0.00722884 BTC.

Ritocoin Profile

Ritocoin’s total supply is 1,590,654,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,578,595,356 coins. The official website for Ritocoin is ritocoin.org . Ritocoin’s official Twitter account is @ritocoin

Ritocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ritocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ritocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ritocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ritocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ritocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.