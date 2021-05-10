Robert Yates Clagett Purchases 1,730 Shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Stock

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Director Robert Yates Clagett acquired 1,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.40 per share, for a total transaction of $24,912.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,848 shares in the company, valued at $458,611.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of FRST traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.29. 107,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,261. Primis Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $16.32.

Get Primis Financial alerts:

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the 1st quarter worth $22,049,000. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the 1st quarter worth $10,119,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the 1st quarter worth $6,149,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the 1st quarter worth $5,384,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the 1st quarter worth $4,283,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

About Primis Financial

As of December 31, 2020, Primis Financial Corp., had $3.09 billion in total assets, $2.44 billion in total loans and $2.43 billion in total deposits. Primis Bank, the Company's banking subsidiary, provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses through forty-two full-service branches in Virginia and Maryland and through certain internet and mobile applications.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Primis Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primis Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.