Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $18.50. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Rocket Companies traded as low as $17.24 and last traded at $17.37, with a volume of 53891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.09.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RKT. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Rocket Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKT. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 336.3% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 28.59 and a current ratio of 28.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.63.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th.

About Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

