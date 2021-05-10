Rocket Pool Price Reaches $22.18 on Major Exchanges (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. In the last week, Rocket Pool has traded up 14.5% against the dollar. One Rocket Pool coin can now be bought for about $22.18 or 0.00039822 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Pool has a total market capitalization of $228.05 million and approximately $4.15 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rocket Pool alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.46 or 0.00083389 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00018688 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00064109 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.09 or 0.00106062 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.46 or 0.00779851 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00052070 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,933.43 or 0.08855443 BTC.

Rocket Pool Profile

RPL is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net . Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. “

Rocket Pool Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Pool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.