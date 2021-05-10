Rockhopper Exploration (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) Trading Up 15.2%

Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) shares were up 15.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 11,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.11.

About Rockhopper Exploration (OTCMKTS:RCKHF)

Rockhopper Exploration plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region.

