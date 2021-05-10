Rogers Sugar Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:RSI)

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Rogers Sugar in a report issued on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno now expects that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.42. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Rogers Sugar’s FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RSI. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of Rogers Sugar stock opened at C$5.65 on Monday. Rogers Sugar has a one year low of C$4.50 and a one year high of C$5.83. The company has a market cap of C$584.98 million and a PE ratio of 17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.42.

Rogers Sugar Company Profile

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

