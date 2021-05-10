Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Cut to Hold at TD Securities

Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) was downgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Rogers Sugar from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Rogers Sugar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RSGUF opened at $4.63 on Monday. Rogers Sugar has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $4.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.26.

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

