Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.36

Shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.36 and last traded at $9.70, with a volume of 137533 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.39.

ROOT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Root from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Root in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Root from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.07.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.60.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Root, Inc. will post -4.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Root news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 36,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $403,975.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROOT. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Root in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,213,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Root in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Root in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Root in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Root in the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000.

Root Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

