Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target to $260.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.92.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $270.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $183.67 and a 12 month high of $275.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $25,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,534.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total transaction of $322,478.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,536,806.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,241,429. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 395.8% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 67.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

