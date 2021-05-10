Ross Stores (ROST) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ross Stores (NASDAQ: ROST):

5/10/2021 – Ross Stores was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating.

5/3/2021 – Ross Stores was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating.

4/23/2021 – Ross Stores is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Ross Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $130.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Ross Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $130.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Ross Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $125.00 to $120.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of ROST traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $130.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,241,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,530. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.65 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The firm has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a PE ratio of 155.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.51 and its 200 day moving average is $115.99.

Get Ross Stores Inc alerts:

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

In related news, CFO Travis Marquette sold 951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total value of $116,611.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,739,250.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total transaction of $7,752,761.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 223,322 shares of company stock worth $26,703,008. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 23,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.