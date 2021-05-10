Roth Capital Cuts CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Price Target to $70.00

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Roth Capital from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 59.93% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CEVA has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of CEVA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays raised their price target on CEVA from $42.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities lowered CEVA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CEVA traded down $8.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.77. 8,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,294. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.44 million, a PE ratio of 4,377.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.95. CEVA has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $83.95.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $28.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CEVA will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $2,825,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Yaniv Arieli sold 30,395 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $2,072,939.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,343 shares of company stock worth $7,392,417 over the last quarter. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in CEVA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in CEVA during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CEVA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in CEVA in the first quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

