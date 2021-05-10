Roth Capital Reiterates Neutral Rating for Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Roth Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $35.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $90.00. Roth Capital’s price target points to a potential downside of 40.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on REGI. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGI traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.19. 2,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.48. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.19. Renewable Energy Group has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 272.1% in the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

