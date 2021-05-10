Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXY) Shares Up 1.6%

Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXY) shot up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.62 and last traded at $17.35. 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.35 and its 200 day moving average is $16.89.

Rotork Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RTOXY)

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators.

