Royal Bank of Canada Cuts KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Price Target to $10.00

KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) had its price target cut by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of KP Tissue in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, KP Tissue currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

Get KP Tissue alerts:

OTCMKTS:KPTSF remained flat at $$8.22 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.66. KP Tissue has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $9.67.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins. The company markets its products under the Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, White Swan, White Cloud, Chalet, Embassy, and Metro brand names, as well as under private labels.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for KP Tissue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KP Tissue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.