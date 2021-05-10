Royal Bank of Canada Cuts KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Price Target to C$10.00

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$10.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on KPT. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of KP Tissue to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of KP Tissue in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on KP Tissue from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.50.

Shares of KPT traded up C$0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$10.41. The company had a trading volume of 33,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,411. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.98. KP Tissue has a 52-week low of C$9.75 and a 52-week high of C$14.00. The firm has a market cap of C$101.52 million and a P/E ratio of -51.84.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.62). The company had revenue of C$384.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$350.45 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KP Tissue will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KP Tissue Company Profile

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins. The company markets its products under the Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, White Swan, White Cloud, Chalet, Embassy, and Metro brand names, as well as under private labels.

