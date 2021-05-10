Royal Bank of Canada Increases Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target to $129.00

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $118.00 to $129.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.17% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.78.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $126.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Reinsurance Group of America has a twelve month low of $66.99 and a twelve month high of $134.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.16.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,785,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $786,396,000 after purchasing an additional 496,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,899,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,180,000 after acquiring an additional 369,373 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,293,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,876,000 after purchasing an additional 85,525 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 357.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,007,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,822,000 after purchasing an additional 787,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 790,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,666,000 after buying an additional 25,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.