Royal Bank of Canada Raises Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Price Target to $17.00

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 15.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CCJ. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Cameco from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Get Cameco alerts:

CCJ traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.10. 193,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,057,445. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.99. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,001,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. Cameco has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.81 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cameco will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Cameco by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,814,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,132,000 after buying an additional 98,900 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth about $597,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Cameco by 331.8% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 107,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 82,722 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension investment Board raised its stake in Cameco by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension investment Board now owns 775,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,049,000 after buying an additional 139,800 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Cameco by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,385,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.