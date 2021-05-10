Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IMIAY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of IMIAY stock traded up $7.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.04. The company had a trading volume of 701 shares, compared to its average volume of 933. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.02 and its 200 day moving average is $33.81. IMI has a fifty-two week low of $22.70 and a fifty-two week high of $44.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.35.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

