Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS/A) Shares Down 2.1%

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS/A) were down 2.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.00 and last traded at $40.03. Approximately 5,479,579 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $40.89.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RDS/A shares. Redburn Partners raised Royal Dutch Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho started coverage on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised Royal Dutch Shell from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Dutch Shell has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.34.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.46.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

