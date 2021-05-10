RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) CEO Gary W. Rollins Sells 210,000 Shares

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $1,150,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,199,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,493,046.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE RES traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,876,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,640. RPC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 2.13.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). RPC had a negative return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 32.86%. The company had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. RPC’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of RPC during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of RPC during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of RPC during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of RPC during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPC during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 25.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

