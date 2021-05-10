RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $13.28 and last traded at $13.12, with a volume of 1131 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.98.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RPT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. RPT Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.10 and its 200-day moving average is $9.53.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. RPT Realty had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 9.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 8.6% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 31,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 2.9% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 125,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 300,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in RPT Realty by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPT Realty Company Profile (NYSE:RPT)

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.