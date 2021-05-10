Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Shares Gap Down to $26.15

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.15, but opened at $24.87. Rubius Therapeutics shares last traded at $24.73, with a volume of 3,876 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on RUBY. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rubius Therapeutics from $10.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Rubius Therapeutics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. Research analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rubius Therapeutics news, insider Maiken Keson-Brookes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $506,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship acquired 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.00 per share, with a total value of $6,090,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUBY. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $31,822,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $3,416,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,710,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,749,000 after buying an additional 436,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 12.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,637,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,397,000 after purchasing an additional 390,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

About Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

