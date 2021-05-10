Ruler Protocol (RULER) Price Hits $129.05 on Exchanges

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Ruler Protocol has a total market capitalization of $482,528.66 and $226,591.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $129.05 or 0.00233643 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded 30.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $283.74 or 0.00513698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00064465 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 97.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.58 or 0.00243645 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $667.34 or 0.01208190 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003634 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00029522 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $405.25 or 0.00733683 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Coin Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Buying and Selling Ruler Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruler Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ruler Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

