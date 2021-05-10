Rupee Hits Market Cap of $59,552.96 (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. One Rupee coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Rupee has a total market capitalization of $59,552.96 and $12.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rupee has traded up 8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00065821 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001217 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000302 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000081 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 55.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee Profile

Rupee is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 43,145,650 coins. The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Rupee Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

