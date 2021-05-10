Rupee (RUP) Hits Market Cap of $62,282.18

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. One Rupee coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Rupee has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. Rupee has a market cap of $62,282.18 and approximately $12.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00068165 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005116 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 63.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001316 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000312 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000079 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee Coin Profile

Rupee (CRYPTO:RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 43,137,700 coins. Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Rupee Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

