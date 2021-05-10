Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Sets New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $28.05 and last traded at $27.48, with a volume of 1472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.07.

The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.65%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RUTH shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other news, Director Michael P. Odonnell sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $4,980,000.00. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 24.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.84 million, a P/E ratio of -73.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

