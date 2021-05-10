Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,197 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.13% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $4,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 253,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $17.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.49. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.90 and a 200 day moving average of $17.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 23.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

SBRA has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Mizuho downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabra Health Care REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

In related news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $104,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,685.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.