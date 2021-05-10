SafePal Price Hits $2.14 on Major Exchanges (SFP)

SafePal (CURRENCY:SFP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. SafePal has a market capitalization of $231.12 million and approximately $36.11 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SafePal has traded 24.7% lower against the dollar. One SafePal coin can currently be purchased for about $2.14 or 0.00003868 BTC on popular exchanges.
SafePal Coin Profile
SafePal (CRYPTO:SFP) is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal.
Buying and Selling SafePal
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafePal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafePal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for SafePal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafePal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.