SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.07-0.05) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.01). The company issued revenue guidance of $98-100 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.94 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to -0.130–0.050 EPS.

Shares of SAIL traded down $2.01 on Monday, hitting $44.29. 1,544,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,428. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -4,424.58 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.89. SailPoint Technologies has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.15. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $103.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.69 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SailPoint Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.00.

In related news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.35, for a total value of $87,793.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,322. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total value of $996,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,042,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,920,035.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,393 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,058. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

