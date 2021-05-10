SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.130–0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $404 million-$412 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $411.10 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to -0.070–0.050 EPS.

NYSE SAIL traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,551,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,428. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.87. SailPoint Technologies has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $64.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,424.58 and a beta of 2.01.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $103.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.69 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SAIL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SailPoint Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised SailPoint Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised SailPoint Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist lifted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.00.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $1,251,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,031,381 shares in the company, valued at $64,512,881.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 729 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $45,598.95. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,279.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,393 shares of company stock worth $4,252,058. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.