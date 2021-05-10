SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.070–0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $98 million-$100 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.75 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to -0.130–0.050 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SAIL. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SailPoint Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SailPoint Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.00.

SAIL stock traded down $2.01 on Monday, reaching $44.29. 1,551,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,428. SailPoint Technologies has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $64.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -4,625.37 and a beta of 2.01.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $103.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.69 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $1,251,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,031,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,512,881.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $45,598.95. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,279.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,393 shares of company stock worth $4,252,058 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

